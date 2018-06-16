Warning issued after tools are stolen from vans

A warning has gone out to tradesmen with vans
A warning has gone out to tradesmen with vans
A bid to criminalise upskirting was shot down by a backbench Tory MP

Theresa May says she is ‘disappointed’ after backbench Tory scuppers upskirting bill

A vet has been struck off for downloading pictures of child abuse

Pervert Portsmouth vet is struck off for downloading ‘extremely disturbing’ pictures of child abuse

0
Have your say

POLICE have had several reports of tools being stolen from vans.

Officers are investigating the thefts from vehicles, a few of which were Ford Transits and Vauxhall Combos. The reports came from people living in the Rowner Road and Jellicoe Avenue area of the town and happened overnight between Thursday and yesterday.

A post on the Gosport Neighbourhood Watch Facebook page said: ‘I would ask all residents to be vigilant ensuring your vehicles are locked by checking the door handles as you leave it.

‘If you are a tradesman, remove your work tools at night.’