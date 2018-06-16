Warning issued after tools are stolen from vans

POLICE have had several reports of tools being stolen from vans.

Officers are investigating the thefts from vehicles, a few of which were Ford Transits and Vauxhall Combos. The reports came from people living in the Rowner Road and Jellicoe Avenue area of the town and happened overnight between Thursday and yesterday.

A post on the Gosport Neighbourhood Watch Facebook page said: ‘I would ask all residents to be vigilant ensuring your vehicles are locked by checking the door handles as you leave it.

‘If you are a tradesman, remove your work tools at night.’