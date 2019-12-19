Warning over 'aggressive' carol singers in Meon Valley and Fareham

AGGRESSIVE carol singers have sparked a police warning.

PCSO Sarah McCulloch said she was aware of social media reports about a young female carol singer with an older woman 'acting aggressively' near homes in Meon Valley and Fareham.

Picture posed by models

She said: 'We do not want to stop people enjoying the festive season, but if you do have any concerns please do consider contacting Hampshire Constabulary via 101, 999 in an emergency.'

Separately PCSO Elise Berry, based in Fareham, has warned of carol singers claiming to be from a charity.

She said: 'Please be aware of carol singers claiming to be collecting money for charity knocking doors in your area.

'Carol signers who are collecting money for charity should have official ID with them. Do not be afraid to say no.

'Please make sure that your property and vehicles are locked and secure.'

Last month police received reports from Swanmore after two men were seen carol singing on November 9.

People can report incidents online at hampshire.police.uk