Warning over ‘deaf and dumb’ scammers cold calling in Fareham

POLICE have warned residents not to let cold callers into their homes after reports of scammers in the Fareham area.

Hampshire Constabulary said it has received reports of young men cold calling addresses to try and sell household products.

According to police, they will likely be carrying a large rucksack or duffel bag and may show you a card saying they are deaf, dumb or just out of prison and are in the process of working towards a better life.

The group has been nicknamed the Nottingham Knockers – where it is believed the scam originated.

The bag of household products is supplied by whoever employs them, the goods are usually of very poor quality and extortionately priced.

Reports in Fareham indicate that the males all speak with ‘strong northern accents’.

Residents have been advised by police to always use the door chain when answering the door, check the credentials of unknown callers and never buy from cold-calling doorstep traders.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 101, with a description of the person and any associated vehicle they are using.