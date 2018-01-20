Warning over fears stolen vintage signs worth £1,400 could be sold in Portsmouth

Have your say

PEOPLE have been asked to be vigilant after seven vintage signs worth £1,400 in total were stolen.

Officers are appealing for information after seven vintage signs were stolen in Arreton on the Isle of Wight – and could come through Portsmouth.

The vintage enamel advertising signs, valued at £200 each, were stolen from Arreton Barns at some time between 8am on Thursday, January 18 and 8.15am on Friday, January 19.

PSCO Justin Keefe said: ‘These signs have been collected over a period of time and displayed as pieces of interest for customers.

‘If you have any information about who may have stolen these signs, or if you’ve been offered them for sale, please call us.’

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180023783.