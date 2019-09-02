Warning over scam targeting elderly residents in Hampshire

A warning has been issued after three elderly people were conned out of thousands of pounds by fraudsters.

The scammers have been targeting older residents in East Hampshire in recent weeks and police are warning people to be on their guard.

The fraudsters telephoned their victims, claiming to be police officers who said they were investigating the use of counterfeit money by banks.

They persuaded their victims they needed to withdraw money from the bank so that it could be tested after being collected by couriers.

Three incidents of the scam have been reported between August 7 and August 22 in East Hampshire.

The fraudsters targeted a man in his 80s from Liphook, a man in his 80s from Petersfield and a woman in her 80s, also from Petersfield, who were all persuaded to hand over cash worth thousands of pounds.

Officers have spoken to all three victims and will follow-up to provide advice and reassurance.

Police have offered the following advice:

- Please remember that police officers will never call people in this way and ask you to withdraw money or disclose personal or financial information. If someone does do this, please hang up – it will be a scam.

- Consider contacting your telephone provider to get a free call-blocking service if you are getting unsolicited calls.

- If you are a friend, relative or carer of someone you think might be vulnerable to this type of scam, please speak to them about this advice. You might be the only person who can stop them from being scammed.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of this type of fraud, report it to police by calling 101. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.

You can make yourself aware of this type of scam and how to protect yourself against them by visiting the Action Fraud website (https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/) or by calling them on 0300 123 2040.