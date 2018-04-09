WARNING: Police urge people of online marketplace scam

Have your say

HAMPSHIRE Constabulary has issued a warning over fraudulent activity over online marketplace sites.

According to Action Fraud, ‘several reports’ have come through of people being scammed.

Police say that fraudsters tell the seller they will send the requested amount for a product over via PayPal.

The seller then receives a fake, but official looking, email stating they have been paid more than the asking price and to send the difference back to the buyer’s bank account.

Once that money is paid, all contact with the victim is cut.

The National Fraud Intelligence Bureau has identified sofas and furniture as key targets for fraudsters.

Anyone affected by this is asked to call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.