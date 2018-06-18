Warning to boat owners after motor thefts on Hayling Island

Have your say

POLICE have urged boat owners to take care of their vessels after a string of thefts.

It comes after officers were alerted to two reports of stolen outboard motors in the Hayling Island area, overnight on Sunday.

In a message shared to the online police service Hampshire Alerts, Havant district PCSO Ben Howard said there are steps all owners can take to keep their kit safe.

He said: ‘If you are a boat owner, please ensure that you take pictures of your outboard motor or any other valuable items relating to the boat.

‘Ensure that you get any distinguishing features in the photograph as well as any serial numbers.’

Additionally, residents can register any valuable items through the online police service immobilise.com