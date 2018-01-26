Warning to Hampshire retailers over fake Irish £50 bank notes

Have your say

BUSINESSES are being warned about a batch of counterfeit Bank of Ireland £50 notes.

The National Crime Agency is warning retailers about the batch being passed in Hampshire.

The counterfeit notes are of an old design, do not feature a hologram and are green. Police are advising people should only accept the new-style (purple) £50.

A spokesman said: ‘If anyone passes or attempts to pass you the old style green £50 note, this should be declined.

‘All genuine sterling notes feature a watermark and the name of the bank in raised print and each note has an individual serial number.’

The warning comes as two men with strong Irish accents entered stores in Kings Worthy and Alresford on January 17 and bought low value goods with £50 notes.

One man had a shaved head, a beard, was wearing black clothing and Nike trainers. The other man had short hair, a beard and was wearing grey jogging trousers, a black jacket and hoodie and Nike trainers. Call 101.