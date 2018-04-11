Warning to Horndean van owners as crime spree strikes

Have your say

A SPATE of vehicle crime has sparked a police warning.

A number of Ford vans across the Horndean area have been raided or targeted in the past two days, police have said.

Locations include Murray Road, Jodrell Close, Queens Crescent, Tarbery Crescent and Merchistoun Road.

Police are now urging residents to be vigilant and have issued tips on avoiding falling victim to thieves.

n Vehicles should be parked in a secure area – or a well-lit street if this isn’t possible.

n Remove valuables from any vehicles overnight and store them in a secure place

n Don’t leave tools in vans. However, if this is not possible, lock them in a secure storage containers

n Physically check to make sure doors and windows of the vehicle are locked

A police spokesman said: ‘The local neighbourhood policing team will remain committed to supporting victims of crime and targeting offenders.’

Those with details on the crimes can call police on 101.