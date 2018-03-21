Warrant is issued for arrest of defendant in poisoning trial after he flees Portsmouth Crown Court during a break

DEFENDANT accused of being part of merciless campaign of torture and bullying against a vulnerable man with learning difficulties suddenly fled court mid-trial - and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

There was high drama at Portsmouth Crown Court when Daniel Whelan, who was on unconditional bail, absconded from court during an interval - with police now attempting to track him down.

Whelan and his partner Katy Whelan, who is also on trial for her alleged part in the punishing ordeal of the helpless victim, were late to court after she was said to have been attacked at a bus stop in the morning.

Emotions were running high in court with Katy Whelan needing a break to speak to her mental health practitioner when Daniel Whelan saw his chance and made for the exit.

The pair are on trial alongside Gavin Buckle for a number of brutal and degrading attacks on the man in October 2016.

The catalogue of psychological and physical abuse alleged to have been carried out by the trio on the victim included routine beatings and repulsive acts including drinking urine, vinegar and washing up liquid.

The victim told the court he was treated like a ‘prisoner’ and made to carry out disturbing deeds at the Whelans’ Milton Road flat in Waterlooville after they had allowed him to stay there.

‘I was just a trick to them. I didn’t have a choice, I had to do the dares,’ he said. ‘I was scared and terrified.

‘I was treated as a slave.’

During his police interviews, the man said: ‘They gathered round me before Gav punched me and kneed me. Then Dan punched me in my bad eye before Katy punched and kicked me when I was on the floor,’ he said.

‘It was mainly Dan and Gavin who would hit and punch me,’ he said. ‘When I was late back from Co-op I got a beating from Gavin. He gave me a choice on what fist I wanted to be punched by.’

When bleeding on the carpet after one attack, the Whelans charged him for the mess he had made.

‘They threw chilli powder and bleach at my eyes. It really hurt. I couldn’t open my eyes. They would make me sleep on the floor,’ he said.

The man said he was also ‘shamed’ when made to strip and dance before pictures and a video - posted on Facebook - were taken where they viciously jibbed him.

In his 999 call the man said he was ‘scared for his life’ after being four minutes late going back to the flat with a packet of crisps he had been ordered to get. He said he thought ‘they would kill him’ for going to the police.

Group member Nigel Ives, 28, of Chaucer Close, Waterlooville, was also involved in the punishing beatings and torture and pleaded guilty to assault, threatening to kill and harassment at an earlier hearing.

Buckle, 30, of Chandlers Close, Isle of Wight and Daniel Whelan, 25, deny administering poison and causing fear of violence. Buckle, who has admitted assault, also denies making a threat to kill. Daniel Whelan denies assault.

Katy Whelan, 22, denies causing the victim to fear violence.

