Warrant issued after Gosport woman, 25, dodges court appearance

AN ARREST warrant has been put out for a woman who failed to appear in court.

Emily O’Brien, 25 from Gosport, was due to appear in court on October 31, after a hearing on October 23 was adjourned.

After she failed to turn up, Portsmouth Magistrates Court issued a warrant.

READ MORE: Beggar banned from Fareham town centre

O’Brien had been charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order, accused of approaching a member of the public and asking for money, something she was forbidden to do after a court order made on August 30, 2019.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.