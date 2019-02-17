Warsash search ends successfully as ‘vulnerable’ female is found

THE SEARCH for a missing woman has ended successfully after police located her whereabouts.

Fareham police officers were last night called out to search for a missing female who was described as ‘vulnerable’.

The search for the female, who was believed to live at a local address, focused on the Bunny Point area of Warsash and also involved the Hillhead Coastguard Search and Rescue team.

Almost seven hours after the search was launched, the police have confirmed they had located the missing woman.

The female has not been named.

The tweet stated: ‘Thank you to all those who viewed and shared the tweet, the female has now been located.’