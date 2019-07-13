WATCH: Arson probe after fire at Browndown Ranges in Gosport

AN ARSON investigation has begun after a fire which destroyed two hectares of gorse in Gosport last night.

Crews were called at 9.37pm to tackle the blaze at Browndown Ranges which burned for four hours. Firefighters alerted police at 10.08pm.

Firefighters tackled a blaze at Browndown Ranges on Friday July 12. Picture: Portchester fire station

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said the fire service is investigating. She said: 'It's being treated as arson.'

Gosport crew manager Tony Read said: ‘We were called out at 9.27pm and we managed to get the fire out by about 1.30am.

‘It was a horrid sweaty job and fire crews were at the scene until 4.30am this morning to check the fire did not reignite.’

Gosport fire crews have been checking the ground today following the blaze last night to make sure it did not reignite.