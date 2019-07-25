This video shows police leading away a youth in Portsmouth this afternoon as officers rushed to disperse a 100-strong mob.

Police were called out shortly after 4.30pm after chaos erupted at the Hot Walls. Horrified witnesses reported seeing gangs brawling in the street as ‘up to 100 young people’ filled the area.

Youths at the Hotwalls in Old Portsmouth on July 25 at around 4.40pm as police are seen making an arrest.

Witnesses added that a number of people were arrested as police tried to break up the disturbance.

It is not known what sparked the disturbance, however, a large number of police were spotted arriving at the scene and sealing off Penny Street and Lombard Street.

