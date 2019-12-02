Watch dramatic moment stolen car crashes into Uber cab in Portsmouth

AN Uber driver has shared footage of the dramatic moment his vehicle was crashed into by a stolen car.

Cosmin Dima, 31, from North End, was driving a passenger home between 12.30am and 1am last Wednesday when the collision happened in Copnor Road.

Still image from dash-cam footage in an Uber vehicle which captured the moment of a crash. Picture: Cosmin Dima

The Uber driver has now shared dash cam footage which captured the moment his car was hit.

In the video, which can be viewed at the top of this article, it shows the stolen car come flying round a corner before it swerves in the road and crosses over into the opposite lane before colliding with the vehicle Mr Dima was driving.

Two teenage boys, both 16, one from Southsea and one from Copnor were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Mr Dima's Uber after the crash. Picture: Cosmin Dima

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said that they had been released under investigation and that enquiries are ongoing.

Speaking about the crash, Mr Dima said: ‘I was driving my car up Copnor Road, these guys came from the other direction and they crashed into me.

‘Nothing like this has happened to me before and I have been a driver for seven years. I have never seen anything like this before.’

Mr Dima, who is originally from Romania, says that he rushed to the aid of his passenger following the crash.

He explained: ‘After the crash my passenger started screaming, she had bitten her tongue and there was blood in her mouth.

‘I pulled her out of the car and told her to lie down.

‘The one thing I remember is smoke and she was panicking, I just knew I wanted to get me and my passenger out of the car.’

He said that a number of police cars as well as other emergency services including firefighters and paramedics were called.