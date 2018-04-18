WATCH: Driver jailed for dangerous driving shares story as part of police clampdown on speeding

A DRIVER jailed to three years in prison for killing someone in a crash is sharing his story as part of police campaign to clampdown on speeding.

Hampshire Constabulary are working with Thames Valley Police to remind motorists there is no such thing as safe speeding.

As part of their campaign, they have released the story of a young driver called David, who pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving.

Excessive speed was a main cause of the collision.

In a video, David, who was sentenced to three years in prison, said the guilt of taking a life was ‘almost unbearable’.

He added: ‘People say it was an accident and that accidents happen but it didn’t feel like an accident.

‘I knew I never meant to do what I did but I was completely responsible for what I did (speeding)...’

Sgt Rob Heard said police want people to understand the real consequences of speeding.

‘We want people to be able to understand and relate to the fact this is the real consequences, it could very easily happen to you or your loved ones,’ he said.

‘If you speed you are risking not just yours but other innocent people’s precious lives.

‘It’s simply not worth the risk.’

David, who has also been disqualified from driving for six years, wants motorists to come away and think about what if it all goes wrong.

He said: ‘I’d think nothing of driving up to 100mph on the motorway or national speed limit looking for some thrills and having a laugh on the road.

‘You got to think about what if it goes wrong, because you know I wouldn’t have ended up killing somebody and going to prison all for the sake of overtaking a car.’

David attempted to overtake six cars on the A35 near Lyndhurst in the New Forest in September 2015, when he saw the headlights of another car coming towards him.

He tried in vain to pull into a small space behind the leading car but he was unable to slow down and hit this car, a Honda Jazz, forcing it into the path of another on-coming vehicle and pushed off the road into a tree.

John Richardson, 82, was the front-seat passenger in the Honda Jazz.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and died three months later at Southampton General Hospital.

David added: ‘Look at what’s happened to me think about what’s happened to me and you know how easily it could happen to you.

‘The smallest, silliest little decision can have such a massive life changes, you know when you least expect it as well, it will change your life forever and other peoples.’