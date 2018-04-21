WATCH: Drone footage shows shocking extent of rubbish left on Southsea Common last night after warm weather

A TOP councillor has told sunseekers not to ‘ruin’ Southsea Common by leaving rubbish everywhere.

Cllr Linda Symes was speaking after yesterday’s hot weather saw the common covered in litter this morning. It has since been cleared up by Portsmouth City Council contractors Colas.

Southsea Common was covered in litter this morning, and bottles and glasses were also left on the Naval War Memorial Picture: Nigel Willis

The city council’s portfolio holder for culture, leisure and sport has called for more people to take responsibility for their litter.

Cllr Symes said: ‘The weather recently has been really nice for this time of the year so it is great people are getting out to enjoy it but I don’t understand why there are a few people who can’t take their rubbish home with them and not ruin it for the many others who do.’

In this drone video, shot by Nigel Willis of Voladrone, the extent of the littering is clearly visible.

One nearby resident said that the people on the common were ‘mostly well-behaved’ but that she was shocked by the rubbish that was left behind.

The city council has had five litter pickers out this morning to clear up the rubbish.

Cllr Symes added: ‘We have people who work extremely hard to make sure the common is clear and we have also put more bins in the area to help solve the problem which costs the council a lot of money.

‘We want people to enjoy the common but we all need to take responsibilty for making sure the common stays a nice place to go on a sunny day.’