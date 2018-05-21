WATCH: Emergency services called to incident at Southsea home

Have your say

POLICE and ambulance crews have been spotted attending an incident at a house in Southsea.

Emergency services have been called to St Paul’s Road to an unknown incident.

One eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous says that the police have been at the property all day, with ambulance and fire crews arriving in the last hour.

Video footage shows police carrying brown bags full of evidence to their cars.

A spokesman from Southsea Fire Station said: ‘We were on the scene assisting with the police incident.

‘We were assisting them with their personnel – but it is a police incident and they and primarily the ones dealing with it.’

