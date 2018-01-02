WATCH: Footage shows dramatic extent of ‘arson’ attack at Portsmouth high-rise block

Have your say

This video shows the damage done to a Portsmouth high-rise block after it was targeted in a suspected arson.

Firefighters tackled the 16th-floor fire at Handsworth House, in Quinton Close, Somers Town, yesterday.

It is believed a pile of clothes was set alight in the corridor, sending flames and smoke through the bin chute and damaging the corridors.

The footage shows the blackened walls of the corridors which were damaged by the blaze.

Speaking to The News, residents have demanded CCTV should be installed to keep them safe.