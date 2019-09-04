WATCH: Man pushed on train track after row

BRITISH Transport Police are today releasing CCTV footage of the moment a man was pushed onto the tracks on the London Underground.

The victim, aged in his 50s, was punched before being pushed onto the tracks following a brief conversation with the man at around 2.30am on Sunday June 30 at Stockwell station.

In July, officers released CCTV images relating to the incident but the suspect remains at large.

The man then left the area before the victim was helped back onto the platform by a passer-by. He did not require medical attention.

Investigating officer DC Zoe Wornham, of British Transport Police, said: ‘This was an extremely serious incident and it is vitally important we identify the man in this footage. Very fortunately, there were no trains approaching the station at the time the victim was pushed onto the tracks; if there were this incident could have ended in tragedy.

‘If you have any information which could help us investigate, please get in touch.’

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 72 of 30/06/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

Follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.