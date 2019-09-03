Watch moment Portsmouth police helped bevy of swans cross the road in Hilsea

Have your say

A bevy of swans needed a helping hand from friendly police officers in their bid to make it across the road.

The birds were wandering down the A3 London Road in Hilsea just passed Southdown View when they came to a T-junction.

Fortunately a couple of officers from Portsmouth response and patrol were on hand to help guide the seven swans across the road without incident.

Footage shared by Hants Response Cops on Sunday showed two officers using their high viz jackets to help shepherd the bevy safely over the junction.

The video was captioned: ‘Portsmouth R&P officers look after ALL the vulnerable members of the community! #HotFuzz #SgtAngel.’

Several other police forces from around the country as well as other social media accounts were quick to jump in with the Hot Fuzz references.

In the 2007 film staring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, the small town police officer’s played by the pair attempt to round up an escaped swan.

Leeds Special Constabulary wrote: ‘No luck catching them swans then? #HotFuzz.’

A number of people also shared gifs from Hot Fuzz, while Essex Roads Policing Specials added: ‘Mr Staker will be very happy...’

Others took the opportunity to have some fun, with one person replying: ‘They've just heard that the branch of Costas they've been visiting is closing.’

And another joked: ‘They all look miserable because they’ve just waddled out of the vets.’

