WATCH: Police officer faints as plants seized from suspected Southsea cannabis factory

PLANTS have been removed from a suspected cannabis factory at a house in Southsea.

Emergency services were called to a property in St Paul’s Road on Monday evening with officers seen carrying brown bags of evidence back to police vehicles.

Police were called to a suspected cannabis factory at St Paul's Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

One eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous said yesterday that the police have been at the property all day, with ambulance and fire crews arriving in the evening after an officer was reported to have passed out due to the overwhelming stench.

‘There was a policeman who fainted and had to be carried out of the property and was given support to breathe,’ a witness told The News.

‘Even now the smell is so strong. You hardly ever see the people who live there but they’re a group of Asian men fron London.’

Another nearby resident said: ‘We heard loud knocking with lots of police turning up outside. It’s unexpected and worrying - you wouldn’t have thought there would be such a thing in this neighbourhood.’A police spokesperson said: ‘We were called to a report of a suspected cannabis factory in St Paul’s Road at 10.20am yesterday (21 May).

Police were called to a suspected cannabis factory at St Paul's Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Plants were seized from the address.’

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44180187806.