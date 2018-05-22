WATCH: Police seize plants from suspected cannabis factory in Southsea

Have your say

PLANTS have been removed from a suspected cannabis factory at a house in Southsea.

Emergency services were called to a property in St Paul’s Road yesterday evening with officers seen carrying brown bags of evidence back to police vehicles.

One eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous said yesterday that the police have been at the property all day, with ambulance and fire crews arriving in the evening.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We were called to a report of a suspected cannabis factory in St Paul’s Road at 10.20am yesterday (21 May).

‘Plants were seized from the address.’

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44180187806.