Watch the moment a Gosport policeman falls off his bike during apparent chase

A POLICE officer took an unfortunate fall when he came off his bike earlier today.

Footage captured on a dashcam shows two police officers on bikes, seemingly in pursuit of a suspect in Gosport.

The incident took place along the A32 in Gosport this morning. Picture: Supplied

As the individual cycles into a car park up the A32 towards Weevil Lane, the leading policeman appears to stop sharply, causing him to flip over the top of the handlebars.

A member of the public stops to help him as he motions the other officer to continue the chase.

It is unconfirmed whether this chase is linked to an incident that took place near Millennium Bridge at the other end of Weevil Lane that morning.

Gosport Police have said on Twitter that the officer is recovering.

They tweeted: ‘We are pleased to report that the officer in question is okay, has been checked over at hospital and has only minor injuries.

‘Thank you for all the messages of support.’