A POLICE dog flushed out a fugitive who was hiding in an outdoor toilet.

West Midlands Police dog Neon and his handler, PC Steve Wain, were called to Walsgrave, Coventry, to help track down a man who had rammed a police vehicle.

Officers pulled over a Vauxhall van at around midday on Thursday but moments later the vehicle moved backwards and collided with their patrol car.

Officers set off in pursuit before the driver crashed into a parked car and escaped behind a row of terraced houses.

Video released by the force, which can be viewed in the embedded tweet above, showed the German Shepherd, one of their longest serving, picking up a scent at an outside toilet where he began barking at the closed door.

PD Neon flushes out the fugitive. Picture: West Midlands Police

‘It was Neon's indication there was a human scent behind the toilet door,’ said PC Wain.

‘I gave the warning to come out or I intended to kick the door... and whoever was inside would have come face to face with Neon.

‘Wisely, the man chose to step out and was quickly arrested; we then found he'd removed an outer layer of clothing, trousers and a top, and stuffed them down the toilet.’

A 34-year-old man - who gave his address as Morley in Leeds - was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and released under investigation.