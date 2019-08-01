This video shows the moment a youngster launched a bottle at a council enforcement car in Gosport as youths are accused of causing 'regular and repeated’ problems in the town.

Footage sent to the The News shows a group of youngsters surrounding the Gosport Borough Council car, and one of the group throws a bottle at its back windscreen as it drives away.

The youngsters surrounding the council enforcement car.

There were reports of youngsters standing on police cars and throwing objects at vehicles near Hardway Slipway on July 23 and 25, sparking comparisons with public disorder at the Hotwalls in Old Portsmouth, also on July 25.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said: ‘Tensions are extremely high in our community – we are unable to keep a lid on tension caused by the regular and repeated anti-social behaviour being experienced by locals.

To read the full story here click here.