WATCH: ‘Vile’ thugs caught on CCTV kicking cat during burglary at Southsea Model Village

THUGS who broke into Southsea Model Village and kicked a cat have been branded as ‘vile’.

Owner Mark Wilson said he was ‘sick to the stomach' when he watched the CCTV footage from Saturday night where the village’s cat Rooney was attacked.

CCTV footage from Southsea Model Village

He said: ‘I felt physically ill when I saw it. The lad in the video coaxs Rooney towards him and then kicks him in the head. They are just vile and have nothing better to do.’

‘We got him checked over by a vet and thankfully he is fine just a bit shaken from it all. We inherited him from the former owners who found him dumped in a cardboard box in the car park.’

The video has been viewed over 100,000 times on social media and shows two youths dressed in tracksuits with hoods up in the village at around 8.30pm. Models of two policemen, a police dog and a robber were also stolen.

Models stolen from Southsea Model Village

Mark said: ‘So many people have been asking how Rooney is and it shows that we do have lots of support which is lovely to know.

‘I hope someone knows who these people are or they give themselves in because it is disgusting. Those models cost about £80 and that is £80 we could have spent on something else.’

It is not the first time the model village has been broken into and back in 2017 a group of teenagers broke in and damaged battlements at the miniature castle.

Mark added: ‘It is a shame that people do this and we try our best with security but we don’t want it to look like Fort Knox and cover it in barbed wire.

‘We are just trying to do something good in Southsea and keep a traditional attraction going.’

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We've received a report of a theft at the Southsea Model Village, sometime around 8.20 and 8.25pm on Saturday May 18.

‘CCTV shows two youths/young men walking around the site and one of them is seen to kick the local cat in the head. The models stolen were two police men, a police dog and a robber.

‘Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44190172313.’