WATCH: Youths assault man on Southsea Common

A MAN has been assaulted during a fight with a large group of youths on Southsea Common.

Police are appealing for witnesses for the assault of the 24-year-old from Portsmouth which occurred over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 6.20pm on Sunday May 6 to reports of a fight involving a large group of youths on Southsea common.

‘During the incident, a 24-year-old man from Portsmouth was assaulted.

‘Officers attended the scene and the crowd dispersed.

‘Enquiries into the circumstances are still on-going.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who can help us identify the people responsible, and are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or made a video recording of the incident.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44180167732.