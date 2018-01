Have your say

WATCHES have been stolen from a jewellery shop in Whiteley.

Police are appealing for witnesses of the burglary which saw expensive watches taken from the window of Beaverbrooks.

One of the windows of the shop, at Whiteley Shopping Centre, was smashed overnight between 2.45am and 3.05am on Thursday.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 44180022118, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.