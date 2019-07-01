Waterlooville chef banned from driving for 16 months and fined more than £750 for drug driving

A CHEF from Waterlooville is one of 126 motorists that has been convicted for drink and/or drug driving during the Christmas period.

A total of 240 motorists were arrested in Sussex as part of Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers, which ran from December 1, 2018 to 1 January 1, 2019. Of those, 126 have since been convicted in court. The remaining have either been charged, released under investigation or released without charge.

Adam Hadwen, 29, of Juniper Road, Waterlooville, was arrested on the A27 at Chichester on December 28, 2018, and charged with driving with 2.9mcg of cannabis and 265mcg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on June 21, he was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

He was also ordered to pay a £612 fine, £85 costs and a £61 victim surcharge.