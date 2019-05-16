A DOG that savaged a toddler in Waterlooville could be exterminated after being put into the care of Hampshire police.

An 18-month-old was rushed to Queen Alexendra Hospital on Tuesday after the dog, understood to be a Staffordshire bull terrier, sunk its teeth into the infant – leaving the child with two fractures on the arm and wounds to the face and neck.

Tennyson Crescent

The attack took place between 4pm and 4.30pm in a notorious block of flats in Tennyson Crescent.

Eyewitnesses were shocked as they saw the child laid out on a blanket at the front of a block of flats – with many fearing the worst.

Police are still investigating exactly what happened, but have made two arrests.

A 40-year-old man from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of being the owner or person in charge of dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

A 27-year-old woman from Hayling Island has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting, ill-treating, neglecting or abandoning a child or young person to cause unnecessary suffering or injury.

Now police have confirmed the dog has been taken into its care – with the authority not ruling out having the dog destroyed. ‘The owner of the dog has now signed it over to Hampshire Constabulary,’ a spokesperson said.

Asked if the dog will be exterminated, the spokesperson added: ‘No decision has been taken yet. We look at things on a case by case basis.’

Police are still appealing for people to come forward with information.

People should call 101 quoting 44190166126