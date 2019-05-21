Waterlooville Dog Attack: Third person now arrested by police after child savaged

Have your say

A THIRD person has now been arrested in relation to a dog attack on a child in Waterlooville last week, police have confirmed.

An 18-month old was savaged by a dog, thought to be a Staffordshire bull terrier, leaving the toddler with two fractures to the arm and cuts to the face and neck after the attack.

The incident, which happened between 4pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday last week in Tennyson Crescent, led to two arrests by police.

But now the authority have confirmed they have made a third arrest.

A 44-year-old man from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of being a person in charge of dog dangerously out of control causing injury and for assault, ill-treat, neglect / abandon a child to cause unnecessary suffering or injury.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

The incident rocked a community in Waterlooville with eyewitnesses shocked as they saw the child laid out on a blanket at the front of a block of flats.

Last week police arrested a 40-year-old man from Waterlooville on suspicion of being the owner or person in charge of dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

A 27-year-old woman from Hayling Island was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting, ill-treating, neglecting or abandoning a child or young person to cause unnecessary suffering or injury.

Police are still deciding whether to exterminate the dog.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44190166126