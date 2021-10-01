Lucian-Sorin Todor was sentenced to eight years today having been found guilty of death by dangerous driving by a jury in August.

A judge also banned him from driving for five years from the time of his release and ordered that Todor be subject of an extended retest at the end of that.

The court heard how the 52-year-old from Andrew Crescent was driving an articulated lorry through Warnford on June 29, 2019, when the collision occurred.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Burgess, left, and Lucian-Sorin Todor Pictures: Hampshire Constabulary

Todor attempted to overtake a cyclist on a bend, straddling the double white lines of the single carriageway as three other vehicles – two cars and a motorbike - were travelling in the opposite direction.

Todor’s actions forced these vehicles to brake suddenly, causing the motorcyclist, Jack Burgess, to come off his motorbike and suffer fatal injuries.

The 22-year-old, of Hillside Close, Waterlooville, died in hospital the following day.

PS Jon Bates of the serious collision investigation unit led the investigation into this incident.

He said: ‘Todor has shown no remorse for his crime, and we are pleased to see that justice has been done.

‘We hope today’s sentencing brings some measure of closure for Mr Burgess’ family and serves as a reminder that we will investigate fatal road traffic collisions to the fullest extent of the law.’

After the sentencing, Jack Burgess’s family said: ‘We are so glad that Todor was found guilty of death by dangerous driving and has now been jailed.

SEE ALSO: Man jailed for sexually assaulting two women in a hot tub

‘It has been a long and hard two years waiting to get to this point, and as a family we feel that we are now able to heal and remember the many good memories of Jack.

‘Todor has not once shown us any empathy or any regret for the life that has been lost.

‘We would like to send our heartfelt thanks to the police for their support and determination to get this outcome: Jon Bates, Simon Bradbury, Emma Pragnell and Rob Lewis. Our special thanks are also for our barrister Tom Wilkins, who has gone above and beyond our expectations.

‘We think about Jack every day and will miss him for the rest of our lives.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.