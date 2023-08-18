In the early hours of Saturday 25 September, 2021, the teenager was approached by a man on the dancefloor at the One-Eyed Dog in Elm Grove and sexually assaulted by way of touching.

On Thursday, Promise Musemwa, of Downs Close in Waterlooville, was sentenced to 12 months in prison at Portsmouth Crown Court after being found guilty at the same court on 19 July. Judge Henry described Musemwa’s actions as “unacceptable” and “arrogant” upon sentencing.

Promise Musemwa. Pic Hants police

Investigating officer DC Lauren Howard said: “I’d like to echo the Judge’s comments, Musemwa’s actions were totally unacceptable and I’m pleased that following a thorough investigation we have secured this result at court. It sends a clear message that we take all reports of sexual assault very seriously and will seek to secure justice for victims.

“We continue to work alongside a number of agencies to keep people safe within Portsmouth’s Night Time Economy, including Portsmouth City Council’s Violent Crime Reduction Unit and their licensing and environmental health teams, Street Pastors, South Central Ambulance Service, CCTV staff and security and staff at all of our licensed premises”.