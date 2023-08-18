News you can trust since 1877
Waterlooville man, 27, jailed for sexual assaulting teenage girl on dancefloor of Southsea pub the One-Eyed Dog

A 27-year-old man from Waterlooville has been jailed for a year after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenager on the dancefloor of a Southsea pub.
By Steve Deeks
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 10:38 BST

In the early hours of Saturday 25 September, 2021, the teenager was approached by a man on the dancefloor at the One-Eyed Dog in Elm Grove and sexually assaulted by way of touching.

On Thursday, Promise Musemwa, of Downs Close in Waterlooville, was sentenced to 12 months in prison at Portsmouth Crown Court after being found guilty at the same court on 19 July. Judge Henry described Musemwa’s actions as “unacceptable” and “arrogant” upon sentencing.

Promise Musemwa. Pic Hants policePromise Musemwa. Pic Hants police
Investigating officer DC Lauren Howard said: “I’d like to echo the Judge’s comments, Musemwa’s actions were totally unacceptable and I’m pleased that following a thorough investigation we have secured this result at court. It sends a clear message that we take all reports of sexual assault very seriously and will seek to secure justice for victims.

“We continue to work alongside a number of agencies to keep people safe within Portsmouth’s Night Time Economy, including Portsmouth City Council’s Violent Crime Reduction Unit and their licensing and environmental health teams, Street Pastors, South Central Ambulance Service, CCTV staff and security and staff at all of our licensed premises”.

For more information on the support available to victims of sexual assault please visit: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/support-for-victims-of-rape-and-sexual-assault/