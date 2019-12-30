Waterlooville man, 30, arrested after yob is seen damaging cars in Portsmouth

Have your say

A 30-YEAR-OLD man from Waterlooville was arrested in the early hours of this morning after a yob was spotted damaging cars in Portsmouth.

Police officers were stopped by a cyclist as the commotion unfolded in Laburnum Grove, between North End and Copnor, just after midnight.

The member of the public pointed the offender out to officers at the scene, who subsequently made an arrest.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: ‘A 30-year-old from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He remains in custody at this time.’

Police have urged the cyclist and owners of damaged cars to contact them.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190465865.

