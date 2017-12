Have your say

POLICE have charged a man following the raid of a home in Waterlooville.

Darrel Davis, 48, of Tennyson Crescent, Waterlooville, was charged with dwelling burglary and taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

It comes following the raid of a home in Milton Road on December 8.

He appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court yesterday, police said, and was remanded in custody.