Waterlooville man charged with shop robberies and possessing knife to appear at court

A WATERLOOVILLE man has been charged over two shop robberies – and will now appear in court.

The incidents occurred on May 18 at the One Stop Shop in Peartree Avenue and Bishops News Market, Bishops Road, both in Southampton.

Police think two assailants were involved – with them thought to have made a getaway in a dark car, possibly a VW Polo Mark 5.

A man, in his 20s, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Portsmouth Crown Court next month after being charged with both robberies and possessing a knife.

Hampshire police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Call 101, quoting reference 44190171655.