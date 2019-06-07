Waterlooville man sent to prison for transporting millions of pounds of cannabis across the UK

THREE men – one of whom lives in Waterlooville – have been jailed for attempting to supply millions of pounds of cannabis across the country.

Mariusz Musial, 31 from Orchard Mead, Waterlooville, was sentenced alongside Marcin Wielgus, 42 from Waterhouse Street, Hertfordshire and Wojceich Michalski, 54 from Gilderdale, Luton, at Southampton Crown Court earlier today.

From left, Mariusz Musial, Marcin Wielgus and Michalski Wojceich

The three had been arrested in December suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis after they were found transporting huge amounts of the class B drug.

Michalski was found to be driving a vehicle containing 55kg of cannabis on the M1 southbound in Buckinghamshire on December 3.

Musial and Wielgus were linked to a 170kg of cannabis loaded in a van near Coalville in Leicestershire – which was recovered by police on December 4.

The drugs combined came to a street value of £2.25m.

The street value of the cannabis came to 2.25m. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

All three men pleaded guilty after being caught by Hampshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit.

Musial was sentenced to five years in prison, with Wielgus and Michalski getting three and a half years and 21 months respectively.

In sentencing, Judge Rowland told the court that it was a sophisticated conspiracy to distribute cannabis that had been imported and that the police should be commended for the extensive surveillance operation.