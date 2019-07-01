Waterlooville motorcyclist, 22, dies after lorry crash on the A32

A MOTORCYCLIST from Waterlooville involved with a crash with a lorry at the weekend has died.

Police confirmed the 22-year-old died in hospital yesterday from his injuries after the crash on the A32 at Warnford just before 7pm on Saturday (June 29).

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A black Vauxhall Zafira and a grey Audi A6 along with a large articulated white truck were involved in the crash. The truck driver, a 49-year-old man from Horndean, was arrested on suspicion of causing a serious injury by dangerous driving and has since been released from custody but remains under investigation.

A police spokesman said: ‘We are appealing witnesses to a crash involving a motorcyclist on the A32 at Warnford at just before 7pm, Saturday, June 29 which left them badly injured.

‘He was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment. The section of the A32 where the accident happened was shut in both directions while officers investigated what happened.

‘We are now appealing for anyone who saw what happened or saw any of the vehicles involved shortly before the crash to contact us. We'd also like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident. They are asked to call 101 quoting Operation Junebug.’

