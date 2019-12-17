Have your say

A PENSIONER who died after his mobility scooter was hit by a car was heading out to buy Christmas presents for his grandchildren.

John Dognini, 80, from Waterlooville, was taken to hospital after the incident in London Road on December 2.

John Dognini, from Waterlooville. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

His family have now paid tribute to him after he died 11 days after the crash.

In a statement, they said: ‘Our world changed forever on Monday, December 2, when our darling John was involved in a horrific incident.

‘He was on his way to buy Christmas presents for all his grandchildren and great-grandchild.

‘His Christmas was just beginning.’

John would have celebrated his 60th wedding anniversary with his wife Julia next March and also leaves behind two sons, a daughter and eight grandchildren.

The family statement continued by calling him a ‘loveable husband’ and a ‘caring, amazing father’.

‘John was infectious and anyone that ever had the pleasure to meet him was blown away by his kindness, love and passion for life,’ they added.

‘The hole that is left will never be filled but as a family we know that our darling John would want us to love life as much as he did and celebrate Christmas for him.

‘John, dance as though no one is watching, love as though you’ve never been hurt, sing as though no one can hear you and live as though heaven is on earth.’

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Hampshire Constabulary on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190433214.

Mr Dognini’s family are fundraising for the Rowans Hospice, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, and the CTU in Southampton General Hospital.

To donate to their fund click here.