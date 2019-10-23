Waterlooville police put out warning over Halloween props after finding 'machete' near school

A WARNING over Halloween toys has been issued by police after a plastic machete was found near a school.

The item was left near a bin close to a school on Monday according to Waterlooville Police.

A post on the force’s Facebook page read: ‘We were called to a Machete left near a bin close to a local school.

‘Luckily it turned out to be a plastic toy Halloween meat cleaver.

‘At first we had a little laugh to ourselves but it got us thinking.

‘Please be mindful of your children and the Halloween toys they use, they shouldn’t be discarded on the ground as to some this will cause concern.’

