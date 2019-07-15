Have your say

FRIGHTENED residents have told of their shock after a man was found seriously injured in a Portsmouth street.

Police closed off part of Waverley Road, in Southsea, after a man in his 40s was found with ‘significant’ head and facial injuries at 3.20am.

The wounded male was taken to the major trauma unit at Southampton General Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Police have yet to confirm how the man was injured. However, those living in the street fear he could have been violently assaulted.

Mike Forbes, owner of the Abbey Lodge, has lived in the Waverley Road for about 30 years. He said: ‘I’m very shocked, this is worrying.

‘I would dread to think that someone set upon him and attacked him. That would worry me considerably.

‘It’s frightening. Just when you thought it was safe to walk to the shops something like this happens.’

Waverley Road has previously had issues with violent crime.

On New Year’s Eve in 2015, Brendon Willis murdered Christopher Butler, striking him 25 times with an axe while his victim slept.

Willis, now 36, was jailed for life exactly three years ago today for the killing.

Since the crime, city officials and police have worked to tackle violence in the street.

However, Councillor Luke Stubbs, who represents Eastney and Craneswater, said he was worried by the latest incident.

He said: ‘Right now we need to understand what happened and how before we jump to conclusions.

‘But I hope that this is not an assault. If it was, then there’s a sign that more work might be needed to improve the area.’

Hampshire police is investigating the incident and has appealed for help.

Detective Constable Graham Skull, who is leading the operation, said there would be an increased police presence in the area.

He added: ‘We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and are working to establish how the man sustained these injuries.’

South Central Ambulance Service said two ambulance and a paramedic team leader responded to a 999 call at 3.14am that a man was found ‘lying’ in the street ‘with serious head and facial injuries’.

A spokesman added: ‘After initial treatment, the patient was then taken to the major trauma unit at University Hospital Southampton.’

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190246336.