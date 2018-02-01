‘We will keep carrying on’: Shop staff defiant after being targeted by thieves

Have your say

THIEVES smashed their way through the doors of two Cosham shop during a spate of early-morning raids today.

Between 2am and 2.30am thieves smashed through panels in the front doors of two shops at Highbury Buildings in Portsmouth Road.

A black cash box containing about £40 was stolen from Antique Hair Salon. At Princess ‘n’ Pickle a charity box was tipped over, however nothing was stolen.

Tuesday Young, seamstress at Princess ‘n’ Pickle, said: ‘It’s frustrating that people have no respect for other people’s property. It stopped us working for an hour and a half today.

‘It’s just opportunistic crime. It’s happening all over the place.’

She said the support from customers had meant a lot to staff, adding: ‘(Crimes like this) will never stop us. We will keep carrying on.’

Witnesses or anyone who saw people acting suspiciously locally should call police on 101 quoting 44180041701 or 44180041711.