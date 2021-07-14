A variety of new weapons - including gravity knives, flick knives, and throwing stars - have been outlawed for private possession. Picture: PA

The update to the Offensive Weapons Act 2019 which comes into effect today has outlawed a variety of bladed weapons from private ownership.

Flick knives and gravity knives are also included in the ban.

The changes to the law also see an updated definition of flicks knives in response to changes in weapon designs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Offences involving a knife or a sharp weapon have more than doubled since 2012, with 762 offences in 2019-2020, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Police hope that the change to the law will help deter young people from becoming involved in knife possession and knife crime, according Hampshire Constabulary’s lead for knife crime, Chief Inspector John Halfacre.

He said: ‘Our commitment to tackling knife crime remains a priority throughout the whole year, as we continue to work to identify those involved, address the root causes of this type of crime, educate our communities, provide preventative advice and ensure those carrying and using weapons are brought to justice.

‘The update in the Offensive Weapons Act 2019 should considerably reduce the risk to our communities from the threat, harm and risk these weapons do and can pose, especially when used in criminality.

‘I’m confident this will help to change the mind-set of those young people in our communities who may have otherwise thought about owning an offensive weapon.

‘Fortunately, the vast majority of the public don't carry knives or a weapon but if you are involved in knife crime, I urge you to reflect and make positive change for yourself, your family, and your community, because the impact of knife crime can be truly devastating.

‘I would also like to encourage our communities to play their part in helping us tackle this issue. Please share our knife crime message, talk openly with family members and friends and report any concerns you have.’

Police forces across the country ran a weapon surrender scheme from last December to March, offering financial compensation for those who handed in weapons that were due to be outlawed.

The rest of the act will commence later in the year, and will bring in new provisions for the control of goods sold online, as well as placing responsibility onto delivery companies to conduct age verification at delivery.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron