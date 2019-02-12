Well-wishers donate hundreds of pounds to couple attacked by crowbar-wielding Waterlooville thieves

SUPPORTERS of a husband and wife attacked by crowbar-wielding thieves have donated hundreds of pounds for the couple.

The pair, both 37, were assaulted as they tried to stop thieves taking tools from their Ford Transit van in Wincanton Way, Waterlooville on Thursday night.

Wincanton Way in Waterlooville. Picture: Google

Masked thieves punched the wife and hit her husband over the head with a crowbar, leaving him with fractured skull and bleed on the brain.

He has since undergone surgery and had a metal plate put in his head, his wife said on social media.

Hampshire police are scouring CCTV in the area in a bid to try and find the attackers.

Now generous well-wishers have donated nearly £500 to cover expenses while the man attacked, whose condition has improved but is still in hospital, will not be able to work.

His two daughters are ‘severely traumatised’ after witnessing the 9.15pm attack, the victim’s brother said on the fundraising page.

Posting on Facebook late on Saturday, the woman attacked said: ‘I’m very grateful and I know [my husband] would be too I’m overwhelmed with everyone’s generosity so far.

‘Please don’t feel you have to donate we really didn’t expect this and all the cards and flowers we have received really has been enough.

‘But a massive thank you to [his brother] for doing this and all you lovely people for sharing everything and supporting my family the last couple of days.’

The News is not naming the injured couple. At the weekend it was revealed the thieves had returned a drill case taken in the raid.

Two of the three assailants were white and thin. They all fled in small car with the boot open – and one of the thieves was in the boot.

The wife added: ‘I’d like to update you all on my husband’s progress – his surgery went well and he’s in recovery and doing good, he has had a metal plate fitted and blood drained from the brain we would both like to thank each and everyone of you all from the bottom of our hearts for all your ongoing support.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44190046666.