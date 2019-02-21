Well-wishes flood in for stabbed Portsmouth police officer

WELL-WISHES have flooded in for a police officer stabbed in a park today.

The unnamed Hampshire police officer was attacked in Stamshaw Park at around 12.15pm and is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A police officer was stabbed in the back at Stamshaw Park near Newcomen Road in Portsmouth, on Thursday, February 21 at 12.15pm.''Picture: Sarah Standing (210219-1688)

People in Portsmouth and across the county have posted well-wishes on social media.

On the Hampshire Constabulary Facebook page, Wendy Bailey said: Thank you to this officer and all of you who serve and protect us ...we are very grateful...I hope the injured officer gets the help they need to get over this x.’

Fran Lamb said: ‘Thoughts are with the officer and colleagues and the officers family and friends. The public do care x.’

Philippa Connell said: ‘I hope the officer is ok and makes a swift recovery/.’

Olivia Mcinerney said: ‘Hope the officer is okay and recovers well. Thank you for all you do and your service to protect us.’

Terisa Burton said: ‘Oh my goodness. ‘I hope the officer is ok and makes a speedy recovery. ‘You all do such a tremendous job. Thank you to you all.’

Kath Spreadbury said: ‘My thoughts are with your officer, his family and colleagues. Hope he has a quick recovery. X.’

Others have raised concerns about safety in the area. But police have said there is no wider risk to the community.

The officer’s next-of-kin have been informed about the incident. The officer was on patrol at the time of the attack.

Reacting on The News’ Facebook page, Lucy Goble said: ‘Nothing shocks me in Portsmouth anymore.’

Janet Hocking said: ‘Omg this is awful, you're not safe anywhere. Hope he is ok.’