Westminster incident: Hampshire’s Police Federation chair praises ‘professional response’ to suspected terror attack

THE chairman of the Police Federation has thanked emergency services for their quick and brave response to the suspected London terror attack earlier this morning.

Former Hampshire Police Federation chair John Apter has commended the police officers who put their lives ‘on the line’ to protect the public following the incident.

A silver Ford Fiesta collided with cyclists and pedestrians in Westminster earlier this morning, injuring a number of people.

The driver of the car has been arrested on suspicion of terror offences – he remains in police custody at this time.

READ MORE: Westminster crash is a terrorist incident, police confirm

John Apter said: ‘My thoughts are with those affected by the incident outside Parliament in Westminster this morning.

‘I commend our colleagues in London and other emergency services for their fast and professional response.

‘Every day police officers put themselves in harm’s way, putting their lives on the line to protect the public and this is another example of the crucial but incredibly dangerous job they do.

‘They sign on their shift having no idea what they are going to face that day and their selfless actions and bravery is admirable.

‘I am relieved to hear that those injured in what seems to be a cowardly attack are not believed to be in a life threatening condition – my thoughts are with them and their families at this time.’