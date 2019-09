Readers have expressed their ‘disappointment’ after Hampshire Constabulary confirmed that there would not be a ‘police bubble’ operation for the upcoming South Coast derby.

Portsmouth and Southampton are due to play at Fratton Park on Tuesday, September 24, in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Police have said that after meeting with the clubs it has been decided that their operation for the game ‘will not mirror what was done in 2012’.