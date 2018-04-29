What we know so far: Police hunt for balaclava man exposing himself to Portsmouth schoolchildren

Have your say

Police have launched an appeal to find a man after two reports of children being flashed in Portsmouth.

Here’s what we know so far:

• A man naked from the waist down was ‘touching himself inappropriately’ near three children on April 20 at 3.20pm at the Great Salterns Recreation Ground.

• A member of the public reported a man ‘inappropriately touching himself’ at 6pm near the tennis courts at Baffins pond on April 26.

• In both incidents the man responsible was wearing a balaclava with a skull on the face.

• An elderly man who was walking his dog at the time of the first incident gave the victims reassurance. Police want to speak to him to hear what he may have witnessed.

• The man wearing the balaclava did not speak to anyone or touch them.

• After the second incident police carried out an area search but the man was not located.

• Police have now turned to the public to ask for their help in finding the man.

Call police on 101 quoting 44180145873 with any information.