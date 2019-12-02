Who is Allan Grimson and what is his link to disappearance of Simon Parkes?

KILLER Allan Grimson brutally murdered two young men and dumped their bodies.

The 60-year-old killed was branded a ‘serial killer in nature, if not in number’ by a judge who jailed him for the murders of 18-year-old naval rating Nicholas Wright and 20-year-old barman Sion Jenkins.

Grimon carried out the horrific killings after luring them back to his Portsmouth flat in 1997 and 1998. He dumped them near Winchester just a few miles apart from each other.

Grimson, now 60, was a Petty Officer in the navy and served on HMS Illustrious at the same time as Simon Parkes.

When asked if police will hunt out former shipmates to interview, DI Roger Wood said: 'At the moment we have no plans to do that specifically.

‘Twenty years ago the enquiry was quite extensive and a number of people closest to Simon were spoken to and their testimonies obtained.

‘The new information that we have doesn't specifically cast a new light on what those witnesses tell us so at the moment we don't have any plans.

‘With any investigation, these decisions are constantly subject to review, and actually if we feel there is a need then we would revisit this.

'Similarly, if there's anyone out there listening to this and remembered something since that they didn't tell or they'd forgotten about, then we definitely need to capture that information, so please come forward.’

Police confirmed the new information came to light before the screening of a documentary focusing on Simon and Grimson on the Crime+Investigation channel.